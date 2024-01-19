The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

British Breakfast Show Host Kicked In The Head On-Air

British Breakfast Show Host Kicked In The Head On-Air

A Good Morning Britain host was accidentally kicked in the head by her co-host during a demonstration on-air.

Former Labour politician Ed Balls had kicked co-host Susanna Reid while they were debating proper aeroplane etiquette and whether it's polite to put feet on plane seats.

The British morning show had installed mock plane seats in the studio when Balls put his feet on top of the seat in front of him in which Reid was sitting.

Balls quickly answered that question when he kicked Reid in the head. He then jumped up to console his coworker while she was bent over in pain.

“I think we’ve decided it’s not OK,” she said while holding the back of her head. “I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme, I’m seeing stars!”

“This is what happened a little earlier – when we were talking about ‘should you put your feet up on the seat’ – you probably shouldn’t kick the person in front in the head,” Reid joked later in the show.

“Honestly, no lasting damage, although my eyesight did go blurry for about 20 minutes.”

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Lazy, entitled, tech-obsessed… yep, Gen Zs have heard it all when it comes to their work ethic.
Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

A key charity has come out swinging against Australia's welfare system, saying it's so broken they no longer want to be involved with it.
Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole
New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

A recent study that analysed addictive behaviours across 200 countries has found that Australia was number one for sex addiction.
Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has sparked debate with their latest creation the “Sandwich Bag”, a large clutch reminiscent of a paper lunch bag carrying a hefty price tag of US$3,000.