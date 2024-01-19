British Breakfast Show Host Kicked In The Head On-Air

Former Labour politician Ed Balls had kicked co-host Susanna Reid while they were debating proper aeroplane etiquette and whether it's polite to put feet on plane seats.

The British morning show had installed mock plane seats in the studio when Balls put his feet on top of the seat in front of him in which Reid was sitting.

Balls quickly answered that question when he kicked Reid in the head. He then jumped up to console his coworker while she was bent over in pain.

“I think we’ve decided it’s not OK,” she said while holding the back of her head. “I don’t know if I can carry on doing the programme, I’m seeing stars!”

“This is what happened a little earlier – when we were talking about ‘should you put your feet up on the seat’ – you probably shouldn’t kick the person in front in the head,” Reid joked later in the show.

“Honestly, no lasting damage, although my eyesight did go blurry for about 20 minutes.”