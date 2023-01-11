British Bookshop Owner Creates Perfect Window Display Of Prince Harry’s Book, Spare

The bookstore Bert’s Books, in Swindon, Wiltshire, created a window display once Harry’s books hit the shelves in the UK.

Manager Alex Call, 35, told Metro UK that ‘To be honest, it was a light-hearted joke with the first customers of the day, and to be fair Bella Mackie’s book was already in our window.''

‘It was the best-selling book in our shop, and we thought it would make everyone laugh and it has.’ Call said.

‘Most people have taken it in the spirit it was intended, but some people think we are being a bit mean about it.’

The owner clarified he is not in support of or opposing Prince Harry and simply doesn’t have strong opinions either way.