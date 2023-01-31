British Bloke Says Australians Are Too Attractive, Which Means He's Only A 5/10

Australians are a self-deprecating group. We're always making fun of ourselves, our politicians, our national airline, our 'she'll be right' attitude or the fact that a fermented yeast product is considered an Australian delicacy.

However, when someone else makes fun of us, we don't like it at all. Especially, when that person is British.

Which brings us to a bloke called Jack Kessler, who recently visited Australia for a three-week holiday and then wrote about his experiences here in The Evening Standard.

And, let's just say his article has not gone down well in the comments section.

In the article titled "I thought I loved Australia – until I spent more than two weeks there" he makes some strange complaints. It opens nicely enough, quipping: "How can you not love a place where the default condiment is aioli, the automatic reply is "yeah, no" and the C-word a term of endearment, or at most mild admonishment?"

The above contains some nice sentiments, but there are a few factual errors.

The default condiment is not aioli, it's tomato sauce and it better be free because charging even 5 cents for it it's a violation of the constitution.

Also, we say "yeah, nah" not "yeah, no". But, yes, the last thing about the C-word is completely accurate.

However, the tone of his article changes dramatically as he rattles off a list of gripes.

"The coffee is good, sure, but try getting one after 3.30 pm. My thongs (flip-flops — please) started to give me blisters. And after a while, it began to feel weird living in a country that did not have an independent nuclear deterrent," Kessler writes.

There's a bit to unpack here. Firstly, if you want to get a coffee after 3:30pm it's very easy, you just have to drink it with vodka and Kahlua as part of an espresso martini like an adult.

Also, everyone gets blisters from their thongs upon first use; that's why we've all developed callouses on our toes. It's part of our evolution.

Lastly, the fact Australia lacks a nuclear bomb doesn't really impact a tourist's experience of the place. No tourist has ever turned up here and said: "I can't wait to check out Uluru, Sydney Harbour and the local nuclear bomb".

Oh, and if you're really worried about our national security, rest assured that we have natural defence mechanisms against any potential foreign invaders built into this country: the deadliest spiders and snakes in the world.

But, the real crux of his complaint comes from when he realised that Australians were better-looking than the British.

"Everyone is beach body-ready, so as a solid seven in London I was demoted to a five, five and a half on a good hair day," he said.

Jack, there is a reason why Australians are beach body-ready. It's because we have beaches.

British people would also have better rigs if they had more than two weeks of summer per year and their shorelines had sand instead of rocks.

At the end of the day, Australians are more than happy to laugh at ourselves.

But, we'll be damned if we're going to tolerate any criticism from a whingeing pom.