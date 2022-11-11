The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways announced they would now permit male pilots and cabin crew to wear a "touch of mascara and lip colour," and paint their nails if they would like to.

 

It is known that Cabin Crew are often under strict uniform and makeup guidelines, which, as we enter 2023, appear to be loosening over time. 

 

In an overhaul of the carrier’s prescribed uniform guidelines, British Airways declared it would allow male members of the cabin crew to wear makeup and carry handbags if they wish to.

On Wednesday, an internal memo outlining the new uniforms went out, encouraging employees to “be bold, be proud, be yourself.” 

The guidance reads as follows: handbags for males, yes; makeup for males, yes (just a “touch of mascara and lip colour,” though); female gender-specific uniforms, still yes; The rules surrounding hairstyles have also been loosened. 

However, visible tattoos are still a ‘hard no’ aboard the airline for staff. 

 

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours
NEXT STORY

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

Advertisement

Related Articles

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

A young Brit broke the previous Guinness World Record Attempt of 5,800 after solving 6,931 cubes in 24 hours
8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

"This will be my first job ever!" 8-year-old Nash Johnson wanted an Xbox to play with his friends, but instead of asking his mum, he applied for a job at a restaurant.
Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

With the World Cup set to kick off on November 20th, fans are being informed that it could put quite a dent in their bank accounts.
‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

The beloved actor said he’s changing his name on all social media platforms to further raise awareness for climate change.
Ukraine Claims Major Gains As Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson

Ukraine Claims Major Gains As Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson

Russia has announced its plans to exit the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital seized through the war.