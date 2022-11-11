British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

It is known that Cabin Crew are often under strict uniform and makeup guidelines, which, as we enter 2023, appear to be loosening over time.

In an overhaul of the carrier’s prescribed uniform guidelines, British Airways declared it would allow male members of the cabin crew to wear makeup and carry handbags if they wish to.

On Wednesday, an internal memo outlining the new uniforms went out, encouraging employees to “be bold, be proud, be yourself.”

The guidance reads as follows: handbags for males, yes; makeup for males, yes (just a “touch of mascara and lip colour,” though); female gender-specific uniforms, still yes; The rules surrounding hairstyles have also been loosened.

However, visible tattoos are still a ‘hard no’ aboard the airline for staff.