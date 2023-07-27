The Project

British Airways Passengers Served One Piece Of KFC Chicken On 12-Hour Flight After Catering Was Left Unrefrigerated.

Passengers on a British Airways flight from Turks and Caicos to London were served KFC after a catering disaster.

But those who love some fried chicken don't get too excited; most passengers only receive one piece each.

The flight crew failed to put the catering for the journey into refrigeration, meaning it was inedible by service time.

The flight stopped over in Nassau, and the flight crew went to a local KFC to order food to feed the passengers on the 12-hour flight.

But most passengers only received one piece to last them the journey.

"@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5-hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering!" passenger Andrew Bailey posted on Twitter, now known as X, with an accompanying photo of his daughter holding a singular piece of chicken.

"BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau, giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn't chilled, so all thrown away!!"

In a statement to PEOPLE, British Airways apologise to passengers for the incident.

With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat," they said.

"We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion.

"Additionally, travellers were provided with a refreshment voucher upon landing."

