British Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead After He Went Missing While Hiking

British actor Julian Sands disappeared over five months ago after hiking in California's San Gabriel mountains.

After a body was discovered in the mountains Saturday, the San Bernadino sheriff's department confirmed in a statement yesterday that it was the 65-year-old missing actor.

"The identification process for the body … has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands," the statement read.

Sands, best known for his roles in the award-winning film A Room With A View and TV's 24 and Smallville, was reported missing earlier this year on January 13 after failing to return from a hiking trip in Mount Baldy, considered one of the most dangerous climbing peaks in California.

Prior to his disappearance, Sands had just wrapped up filming on the black comedy feature film Seneca – On The Creation of Earthquakes, which co-stars US actress Marie-Louise Parker and British actors Tom Xander and Andrew Koji.

Tributes from those around the world have flooded social media, with many reminiscing on the actor's career.