Britain Is Divided Over Men Going Topless This Summer

These sweltering temperatures have got Brits all hot and bothered, not just from these spicy temperatures but on whether it’s okay for men to go topless if they’re at a park.

Well it’s that time of year again - summer in the UK.

And temperatures are SOARING, this week the mercury broke twenty degrees - leaving us Aussies wondering if everyone in Britain is okay?

We certainly hope so!

These sweltering temperatures have got Brits all hot and bothered, not just from these spicy temperatures but on whether it’s okay for men to go topless if they’re not already in a park or at the beach.

Sure, it’s often not a pleasant sight to see men going topless in certain public scenarios like at the grocery store or at a funeral.

But surely there are some times it’s okay to let loose? Particularly as the harsh sun continues to beat down on those poor, pale Brits.

The majority of Brits online have said the most justifiable scenario was being topless within your own property or garden, and also said it’s “fine” to be topless in a park or on the beach.

On the other hand, walking around the shops or supermarket topless was a no-no, whilst picking up the kids from school without a top garment on was an arrestable offence in their eyes.

It’s a question definitely worth asking - but wherever you sit on this debate I think we can all agree let’s make sure men’s pants stay on.

