Brisbane Woolworths Store Vandalised Over Australia Day Merchandise Controversy

A Brisbane Woolworths store has been vandalised, days after the supermarket giant announced it would not be selling Australia Day merchandise this year.

The Tenerife Woolworths Metro was spray painted with profanities, while the fire alarm was also triggered after a flare was put under the store.

Police and fire crews attended the scene at around 5am on Monday.

"5 days 26 Jan Aussie Oi Oi Woolies F*** U" and Boycott Woolies” had been spray painted on the shop front.

In a statement, Woolworths said "thankfully no team members or customers were injured as this occurred before the store opened", the ABC reported.

“We're grateful to the police and fire brigade who attended. There's no reason for vandalism and we'll continue to liaise with Queensland police," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also slammed Opposition Leader Peter Dutton over his call for a boycott of the supermarket.

"His big statement was to call for a boycott of Woolworths as well as I assume Audi and Kmart - they employ over 200,000 Australians," he told ABC radio.

"He needs to explain whether that boycott is forever, or whether it's just until Australia Day and what the impact on those people who work for these companies will be."

With AAP.

