Brisbane Wetlands Turn Barbie Pink

The Boondall wetlands are looking pretty in pink, with warmer weather and low rainfall likely transforming the water from its usual muddy brown.

Visitors to the Boondall wetlands on Monday noticed the distinct change in colour, and many posted concerns to social media about the bizarre change. 

Fears of pollution have since been alleviated, with the Brisbane City Council confirming in a statement that the colour change is likely due to naturally occurring environmental changes, such as the drier weather Brisbane has been experiencing. 

“Pink waterways occur naturally as a result of environmental factors,” it read.

“Warmer weather and low rainfall can lead to less water flow and higher salt levels, causing the algae and bacteria in the water to turn pink.”

Though likely a result of algae concentration, the council will send officers to assess the water quality.

Australia has a number of naturally occurring pink bodies of water, including Lake Hillier in Western Australia and Lake Bumbunga in South Australia. 

People have been cautioned against drinking the water.

