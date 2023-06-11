The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Brisbane Public Pools Slash Entry Prices To $2 This Summer

Brisbane Public Pools Slash Entry Prices To $2 This Summer

A dip in the local pool will need little more than togs and a gold coin for more than a million people this summer.

Swimming pool entry prices will be slashed to $2 across the Brisbane City Council area to help tackle rising living costs.

The price will apply all day every day, including public holidays, without a limit on entries.

The fee slashing means an adult visiting Wynnum Pool will save $4.90 per entry while a child under 15 years will save $2.80.

The council will refund pool lessees the difference between their regular entry prices, Brisbane City Council said on Sunday

"The new initiative is part of the Schrinner Council's commitment to ensuring Brisbane residents have access to free and affordable events and activities," the council said.

The measure is part of the council's $4 billion budget for 2023/24 ahead of council elections in March 2024.

With 1.2 million residents, Brisbane City Council is the nation's largest council area.

By virtue of Labor holding all states but Tasmania, the Brisbane council is the largest mainland administration headed by a Liberal, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

AAP with The Project

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health
NEXT STORY

Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

    Recycling May Be Emitting More Microplastics Into The Environment And Harming Our Health

    Recycling may not be as good as we thought, with a new study finding it can emit microplastics into the environment and harm our health.
    Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

    Donald Trump Remains Defiant During Rally After Being Indicted

    Donald Trump could be the first U.S. President to be jailed on federal criminal charges as new details of his indictment emerge.
    Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

    Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

    Australian alcohol consumption has hit the lowest level in decades, but non-alcoholic beer is at an all-time high.
    Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

    Beyoncé Forced To Tell Enthusiastic Fans To Stop Singing During Her London Show

    Pop superstar Beyoncé had to tell her passionate London fans to stop singing during her performance of hit song ‘Love on Top’.
    Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

    Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

    This luggage hack will ensure your bag comes out first.