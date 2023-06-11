Brisbane Public Pools Slash Entry Prices To $2 This Summer

Swimming pool entry prices will be slashed to $2 across the Brisbane City Council area to help tackle rising living costs.

The price will apply all day every day, including public holidays, without a limit on entries.

The fee slashing means an adult visiting Wynnum Pool will save $4.90 per entry while a child under 15 years will save $2.80.

The council will refund pool lessees the difference between their regular entry prices, Brisbane City Council said on Sunday

"The new initiative is part of the Schrinner Council's commitment to ensuring Brisbane residents have access to free and affordable events and activities," the council said.

The measure is part of the council's $4 billion budget for 2023/24 ahead of council elections in March 2024.

With 1.2 million residents, Brisbane City Council is the nation's largest council area.

By virtue of Labor holding all states but Tasmania, the Brisbane council is the largest mainland administration headed by a Liberal, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

AAP with The Project