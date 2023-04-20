The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Brisbane Plumber Uses Woman’s Rolling Pin To Fix Toilet

Brisbane Plumber Uses Woman’s Rolling Pin To Fix Toilet

I hope it wasn’t for a blockage.

Plumbers are important; without them, we wouldn’t have warm showers and working toilets.

When the hot water is on the fritz or our toilet doesn’t flush; plumbers are the heroes we call in our hour of need. That’s what one woman in Brisbane did when she had problems with her lavatory, but her plumber was no hero, oh no… he was a villain.

According to Nine News, the woman captured the plumber on camera using a rolling pin from her kitchen to fix the commode.

The footage shows the man strolling into the kitchen grabbing the cooking tool, taking it to the restroom and returning it unwashed, villainous behaviour.

It appears the bread-making implement was used as some sort of leaver, but it really doesn’t matter how it was used, just that he used it on the toilet, it’s incredibly gross.

The woman reported the incident to the police, and the tradesman has since been charged with ‘entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence’ according to the Daily Mail.

He is fighting the charge, and the case has been adjourned until May.

So next time you have a plumber drop by, set the cameras up, and maybe padlock the kitchen draws.

Image: Nine News

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises
NEXT STORY

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

Advertisement

Related Articles

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

After causing a year of misery for homeowners, the Reserve Bank of Australia, as we know it, looks set to lose power over interest rates in a major overhaul.
Hustle Culture Is Leading Aussies To Suffer The Great Burnout

Hustle Culture Is Leading Aussies To Suffer The Great Burnout

The term ‘burnout’ gets thrown around a lot.
One Mum’s Attempt To Make Her Child A Cute Lunchbox Snack Turned Into A ‘Horror Scene’, Leaving The Internet In Stitches

One Mum’s Attempt To Make Her Child A Cute Lunchbox Snack Turned Into A ‘Horror Scene’, Leaving The Internet In Stitches

Mum, Krystal Weinberg, tried to make her child a fun snack for his lunchbox, but it turned horribly wrong.
Lotto Winner Refuses To Split Winnings With Her Husband

Lotto Winner Refuses To Split Winnings With Her Husband

Would you split your lotto winnings with your partner?
Couple Take Revenge On An Airbnb Host By Running Up Their Water Bill For 25 Days

Couple Take Revenge On An Airbnb Host By Running Up Their Water Bill For 25 Days

Unable to cancel their booking, a couple made the trip from China to South Korea to exact revenge upon the owner of the Airbnb, leaving the host with a $1,570 bill.