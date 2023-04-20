Brisbane Plumber Uses Woman’s Rolling Pin To Fix Toilet

Plumbers are important; without them, we wouldn’t have warm showers and working toilets.

When the hot water is on the fritz or our toilet doesn’t flush; plumbers are the heroes we call in our hour of need. That’s what one woman in Brisbane did when she had problems with her lavatory, but her plumber was no hero, oh no… he was a villain.

According to Nine News, the woman captured the plumber on camera using a rolling pin from her kitchen to fix the commode.

The footage shows the man strolling into the kitchen grabbing the cooking tool, taking it to the restroom and returning it unwashed, villainous behaviour.

It appears the bread-making implement was used as some sort of leaver, but it really doesn’t matter how it was used, just that he used it on the toilet, it’s incredibly gross.

The woman reported the incident to the police, and the tradesman has since been charged with ‘entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence’ according to the Daily Mail.

He is fighting the charge, and the case has been adjourned until May.

So next time you have a plumber drop by, set the cameras up, and maybe padlock the kitchen draws.

Image: Nine News