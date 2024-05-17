The Project

Brisbane Mum Receives Threatening Note About Barking Dogs

A Brisbane mum has shared the threatening letter she received from a neighbour about her dog's loud barking, giving her a "last warning."

Davina Simona was shocked to receive threatening notes from a neighbour about her three dogs, an XL bully and two mini dachshunds.

"If you insist on having dogs (especially a big one) in a unit the size of a large toilet – get the stupid brainless mutts a barking collar each and have a bit of consideration for others," one note read.

Another note read: "This is your last warning. Your stupid mongrels bark non-stop all day. Fix it or get reported to the authorities!!!!"

Simona told the Daily Mail that she was unsure who was behind the notes because her direct neighbours love her dogs.

She added that she takes precautions to stop her dogs from barking, including the use of anti-bark collars.

After receiving the notes, she tried leaving the collars off to see if it made any difference, but it did not.

"This obviously did not work, so any time I'm away from home, I've placed it back on them," she said.

After posting the notes to social media, an angry local reached out to her claiming that it was their grandfather that had sent the letters.

"You've taken to Facebook to threaten an old man who does not use Facebook with your stupid big dogs and those little dachshunds and the crying child all the time," they wrote.

"I know all about your backyard and where you live."

Simona added that she did not want to feel like she had to walk on eggshells in her own home.

"The entire situation is just such a mystery, and I want to get to the bottom of it," she said.

