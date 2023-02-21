Brisbane Mum Fined For Pumping Breast Milk In Car

The Brisbane Mum, Rianna, was on a 90-minute drive home from a wedding and in a very Mum move, she decided to make the most of her time.

While her husband drove, she pumped breast milk for her 11-month-old son.

“I was still breastfeeding him three times a day and because I didn’t get a chance to pump at the wedding, I thought the drive home would be the best time to do it because we weren’t getting home until around midnight and I was already nice and full,” Rianna told Kids Spot.

The traffic cameras on the Pacific Highway on the Gold Coast, however, disagreed.

A month later, Stephen received an infringement notice for $413 and three demerit points. The notice included a photo of Rianna in the passenger seat wearing her seatbelt “incorrectly”.

Rianna says she had moved the seat belt strap below her breasts just for a few moments as she was attaching and removing the pump.

The couple were unaware you could get fined for wearing your seatbelt incorrectly.

Rianna doesn’t believe a first-time offence should attract any monetary or demerit fine at all, but a warning instead.

Unfortunately, her time-efficient move proved costly, which goes to show that nothing is easy for new Mums.