Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

After trailing by seven points at three-quarter time, the Lions were able to avenge last year's defeat in the decider against Melbourne by storming home to win 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27) for their second AFLW premiership.

Bre Koenen was awarded the best-on-ground medal by recently-retired legend Erin Phillips after finishing with 19 possessions and 10 tackles.

The 28-year-old was part of an outstanding Lions defence, along with Nat Grider, and Shannon Campbell, that helped quell North's midfield dominance.

Brisbane kicked just three goals up to three-quarter-time but managed 4.0 and kept North goalless in the final term as their fitness and tackling pressure won out.

It was the Lions' fifth grand final appearance from seven completed AFLW seasons to certify themselves as genuine powerhouses of the competition, along with triple-premiership winners Adelaide.

