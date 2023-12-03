The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

Brisbane Lions Defeat North Melbourne In AFLW Grand Final

Wounded Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson kicked two last-quarter goals to help deliver the Lions a stunning 17-point AFLW grand final victory over North Melbourne.

After trailing by seven points at three-quarter time, the Lions were able to avenge last year's defeat in the decider against Melbourne by storming home to win 7.2 (44) to 4.3 (27) for their second AFLW premiership.

Bre Koenen was awarded the best-on-ground medal by recently-retired legend Erin Phillips after finishing with 19 possessions and 10 tackles.

The 28-year-old was part of an outstanding Lions defence, along with Nat Grider, and Shannon Campbell, that helped quell North's midfield dominance.

Brisbane kicked just three goals up to three-quarter-time but managed 4.0 and kept North goalless in the final term as their fitness and tackling pressure won out.

It was the Lions' fifth grand final appearance from seven completed AFLW seasons to certify themselves as genuine powerhouses of the competition, along with triple-premiership winners Adelaide.

With AAP.

Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis
NEXT STORY

Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Nick Kyrgios Credits Andy Murray With Helping Him During A ‘Dark’ Mental Health Crisis

    Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has revealed Andy Murray played a major role in helping him during a "dark" mental health crisis.
    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Locals Call NSW Council’s Christmas Tree ‘Pathetic And Embarrassing’

    Residents of a seaside NSW town have been left stunned by the local council’s attempt at decorating the Christmas tree.
    Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

    Australia Could Be A Cashless Society By 2026

    Experts predict that Australia is fast approaching a cashless society.
    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    World-First Bluey Attraction Is Set To Open In Queensland Next Year

    A world-first Bluey attraction site is opening up in Queensland, so you can live out the iconic children’s show in real life.
    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    Tokyo Has Taken Over Bali As Favourite Holiday Destination For Aussies

    New data has revealed that Tokyo is the number one destination for jet-setting Aussies looking for a holiday over the summer break.