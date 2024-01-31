The Project

Brisbane High School Considers Scheduling Exams Around Taylor Swift Concerts

A Brisbane high school is considering scheduling its Year 12 exams around Taylor Swift’s Sydney and Melbourne shows to accommodate students travelling interstate for the Eras Tour.

Wynnum State High School sent an email to parents of Year 12 students advising that the term one exam block would commence on Tuesday February 27, and to alert the school if their child will not be in Brisbane on this date. 

The email, obtained by InQueensland, said the school had been informed that some students would be travelling interstate up until this date in order to see Taylor Swift in concert.

The email from Deputy Principal Lisa Hawkin goes on to say that while the exam block cannot be moved, the school remains open to scheduling exams at a time within that week to suit students travelling for the Eras Tour. 

“The date of the exam block cannot be changed, however we are not unreasonable and propose the following. The timetable within the exam block is flexible however all students must sit the same exams at the same time,” Ms Hawkin wrote. 

“If your child will not be in Brisbane on Tuesday, February 27 please let me know via email by Monday 29 January. We will endeavour to schedule the exams your child will sit later in the week.’’ 

In a statement to InQueensland, Education Queensland said that no exam times have been changed. 

“No exams have been moved. The time and days of individual exams within the block exam have not been set yet. This will happen two weeks prior to the exam block,” the spokesperson said. 

The Australian leg of Swift’s Eras Tour is only travelling to Melbourne and Sydney, with the Sydney shows set to run from February 23 - 26.

