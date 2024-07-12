The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

A Russian-born couple living in Brisbane has been charged with espionage after allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia.

They could be your colleague, the guy at the gym, or even the couple next door. That’s right, there are foreign spies hiding throughout Australia, and two may have just been exposed in a story that could be ripped from the movies. 

The Brisbane neighbourhood of Everton Park is described by locals as quiet and family-friendly. 

But now the sleepy suburb is at the heart of alleged espionage, home to a couple police say are Russian spies. 

Kira Korolev, 40, an information systems technician in the Australian Defence Force and her husband Igor Korolev, 62, are the main characters in the real-life thriller. 

The Russian-born pair have lived here for more than a decade, with Kira becoming an Australian citizen in 2016, and her husband following suit in 2020.

The pair were allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia, but a plot twist came when Australia’s security agencies launched Operation Burgazada, culminating in a knock on the door of the couple’s home.

The pair have now been charged with spying offences. But it is still unknown whether any classified information made it into Russian hands.

The incident has raised the question of how many foreign spies may be hidden in our very own backyard.

Security expert Dr William Stoltz told The Project Australia has “never faced a more difficult time when it comes to foreign espionage.”

“It really is a kind of renaissance of human intelligence at the moment,” Dr Stoltz said.

“The reality is that everyone is spying,” he explained. “Even our friends and neutral countries do spy and unfortunately, we have even seen the revelation that the Indian government were running sources and agents in our country as well.” 

“So, it's one of those kind of dirty secrets of international relations that every country does it, no one talks about it.”

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics
NEXT STORY

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Related Articles

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Seine River Unsafe For Swimming Weeks Out From Paris Olympics

Just two weeks out from the start of the Olympics, the River Seine is still not safe for swimming on most days.
Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

Japan Orders People To Laugh At Least Once A Day For Their Health

People in one prefecture in Japan have been ordered, by law, to giggle at least once a day, for the sake of their health.
Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

Couple Slammed After Wedding RSVP Requires Guest’s Bank Card Details

A couple has raised eyebrows after sending out wedding invites and asking attendees to scan a QR code to RSVP online, before requesting their bank card details.
Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Study Finds Better Sleep On The Weekend Makes For A Less Exhausting Workweek

Research out of the University of Mannheim in Germany has found that high-quality sleep during the weekend was associated with lower levels of exhaustion during the workweek.
Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Gen Z Travellers Claim Supermarkets Are The New Destination Hot-Spot For Tourists

Visiting the local supermarket when you travel abroad has become a must-do for Gen Z travellers, who claim it counts as ‘sightseeing’ as there’s much to discover about a country’s local foodways and culture in its aisles.