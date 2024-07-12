Brisbane Couple Accused Of Being Russian Spies

They could be your colleague, the guy at the gym, or even the couple next door. That’s right, there are foreign spies hiding throughout Australia, and two may have just been exposed in a story that could be ripped from the movies.

The Brisbane neighbourhood of Everton Park is described by locals as quiet and family-friendly.

But now the sleepy suburb is at the heart of alleged espionage, home to a couple police say are Russian spies.

Kira Korolev, 40, an information systems technician in the Australian Defence Force and her husband Igor Korolev, 62, are the main characters in the real-life thriller.

The Russian-born pair have lived here for more than a decade, with Kira becoming an Australian citizen in 2016, and her husband following suit in 2020.

The pair were allegedly conspiring to send sensitive defence force information to Russia, but a plot twist came when Australia’s security agencies launched Operation Burgazada, culminating in a knock on the door of the couple’s home.

The pair have now been charged with spying offences. But it is still unknown whether any classified information made it into Russian hands.

The incident has raised the question of how many foreign spies may be hidden in our very own backyard.

Security expert Dr William Stoltz told The Project Australia has “never faced a more difficult time when it comes to foreign espionage.”

“It really is a kind of renaissance of human intelligence at the moment,” Dr Stoltz said.

“The reality is that everyone is spying,” he explained. “Even our friends and neutral countries do spy and unfortunately, we have even seen the revelation that the Indian government were running sources and agents in our country as well.”

“So, it's one of those kind of dirty secrets of international relations that every country does it, no one talks about it.”