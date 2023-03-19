The Project

Brisbane Councillor Encourages Renters To Leave Helpful Notes For New Tenants

The rental market is crazy right now in Australia.

Bidding wars, rent increases and huge lines down the road for home opens. If you are looking to rent a home at the moment, it is an absolute nightmare. Plus, everyone is fighting over scraps. The market is so competitive, that landlords can get away with renting out absolute dumps.

Well, one Brisbane councillor has made a suggestion online that might help put the power back in the tenant’s hands. Jonathan Sriranganathan, Greens councillor for Woolloongabba, posted a clever suggestion on Facebook.

“If you’re moving out of a rental and your landlord/agent is showing the property to new prospective tenants, consider leaving some notes or posters like this in a few prominent locations around the home,”

The post was accompanied by images of the notes that said things like ‘Re-occurring (sic) MOULD in Air-con main room & Loungeroom’, ‘CONSTRUCTION SITE Excessive noise from 6am daily [and] RATS.’ and ‘House has excessive DUST from construction site/Train’.

It’s a great idea, there are so many problems with homes that you won’t discover during a fifteen-minute home open.

Plus, there is nothing a landlord can do about it, as legally they can’t touch or interfere with a tenant’s property. 

As Jonathon explained “A landlord’s right to enter a property to show it to prospective tenants does not give them any rights to interfere with the tenants’ property.”

Some people online were upset, while others supported the idea, pointing out that it’s just telling the truth about a house's condition.

Image: Jonathan Sriranganathan/Facebook/Getty

