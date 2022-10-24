The Project

Brisbane-Based Burger Chain Raised Eyebrows With Bizarre Competition

An Australian burger chain has raised eyebrows with a strange new travel competition they launched offering a trip to either South or North Korea.

The Brisbane-based burger chain Burger Urge has advertised a holiday to a rather intriguing location… South or North Korea.

They left it up to the winner to choose which part of Korea they wanted to travel to. The “breathtaking and delicious” south, or the “dystopian and nightmarish” north. Sounds like a tough choice.

The promotion read: “Holidays are meant to be memorable right? Well, this is your chance to… Win a trip to the Korea of your choice!

“Choose between South Korea, well known for its breathtaking cities, amazing food and visceral culture. Or flip a coin and experience the tyrannical, dystopian living nightmare that is North Korea. You get to choose!”

