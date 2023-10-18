Bridget Jones’ Diary Screenwriter Apologises For Problematic Weight Jokes In His Films

During The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, British screenwriter Richard Curtis was asked if he regrets the jokes that were made at the expense of women’s bodies by his daughter, Scarlett Curtis.

Curtis’ films have copped much criticism, particularly Bridget Jones’ Diary where Renee Zellweger’s character is constantly belittled for being “chubby” and unloveable, despite weighing roughly 60kg.

A similar theme occurs in Love Actually when Martine McCutcheon’s character was frequently “the chubby girl.”

"As your daughter, I can confirm that you're a wonderful man, and I like to think I've taught you a lot about feminism. So this is by no means the moment I cancel my dad live on stage. But in the last few years, there has been growing criticism from a lot of people about the ways your film, in particular, treated women of colour.”

"Just to name a few of my faves: 'tree trunk thighs'; Bridget [Jones] being overweight when she's just a very skinny white woman; multiple counts of inappropriate male behaviour in Love Actually including the actual prime minister; a general feeling that women are visions of unattainable loveliness; and the noticeable lack of people of colour in a film called Notting Hill, which was quite literally one of the birthplaces of the British black civil rights movement.”

"Are there things you wish you'd done differently?"

Richard quickly replies, “I remember how shocked I was five years ago when Scarlett told me, 'You can never use the word 'fat' again.' Wow, you were right. In my generation, calling someone chubby [was funny]—in Love Actually there were jokes about that. Those jokes aren’t any longer funny.”

"I don't feel I was malicious at the time, but I feel I was unobservant and not as clever as I should have been."

Addressing the lack of diversity in the films, he explained that he wished he had “been ahead of the curve.”

“Because I came from a very undiverse school and a bunch of university friends, I think that I've hung on to the diversity issue to the feeling that I wouldn't know how to write those parts."

"I think I was just sort of stupid and wrong about that."