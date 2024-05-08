The Project

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan To Star As Doctor Who’s Companion

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is set to star alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor’s companion in this year’s Christmas special.

According to The Mirror, Coughlan will appear in a major guest role, with sidekick Millie Gibson and Varada Seethu both missing from the festive episode. 

Speaking after filming ended late last year, showrunner Russell T Davies said “This has been the most brilliant shoot, with Nicola lighting up the set and bringing joy. From Derry, via Bridgerton, to the TARDIS, it’s the trip of a lifetime.”

Coughlan, also known for her role as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, added 'I’ve been a fan of Ncuti Gatwa for some time and getting to share the screen with him as the Doctor has been an absolute joy.'

An image of Coughlan on set was released late last year, though details of her role were not confirmed. 

This is not the first time Coughlan and Gatwa have crossed paths, both having appeared in the hit film Barbie.

Gatwa’s debut season as the doctor premieres May 11 on Disney plus.

