Bridgerton Takes Over British Airways In Safety Video

The U.K.’s national carrier has released a period drama-themed safety video.

The video shows each safety instruction being acted out, each with a regency twist.

At one point, one of the characters exclaims “what witchcraft is this” while eyeing a laptop and phone.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ chief customer officer, said the airline does “everything we can do” to keep customers engaged with safety videos as they offer vital information.

“When it came to selecting a genre, we wanted something that would enable us to do this, while resonating with global audiences, so a period drama with a little bit of humour seemed like the perfect fit,” he said,

“We have created something truly original and entertaining that celebrates what makes Britain – and British Airways – unique while communicating the importance of safety on board.

“I am also incredibly proud that more than 40 colleagues star in the film as we have always said it is our people who make us who we are.”