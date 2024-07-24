Bridgerton Season Four To Focus On Benedict’s Love Story

The second Bridgerton son, played by Luke Thompson, will be the focal point of the upcoming series as he pursues the mysterious “lady in silver,” who turns out to be commoner Sophie Beckett.

Benedict’s book is actually the third in the Julia Quinn series, but the show skipped over it to prioritise the romance between Colin and Penelope.

Now, fans will finally get to see Thompson take centre stage, with the actor offering a hint about the going ons of season four in a just released teaser trailer.

Although much of the trailer is past footage, Thompson appears at the end with a script in hand.

“I hear we’re fitting you for a suit,” an offscreen voice says, to which Thompson says “I already have an outfit for tonight.”

“It’s not for tonight… it’s for the masquerade ball,” the voice responds as they hand him an outfit.

“In that case, come on in,” Thompson replies.

At the end of season three, we left the open-minded Benedict exploring his sexuality and far from ready to settle down.

“We had talked a lot in Season 1 and 2 about whether or not Benedict might be queer. But we felt like we didn’t want to just tell that story as a side story,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum.

“We wanted to give it a little bit more space, and we wanted to get to know the character and develop him first.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Benedict’s love story, with Brownell saying the eight episode season is likely still another two years away.