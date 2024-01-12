The Project

Back

Bridgerton Season 3 Will Finally Be Released On Netflix On May 16

The third season of Bridgerton finally has a release date, with part one set to drop on Netflix on May 16.

The upcoming season will focus on Penelope Featherington’s love story; after she was left devastated overhearing her unrequited love, Colin Bridgerton dismisses her as a potential wife while chatting with his male friends. 

It will also further dive into Penelope’s obliterated friendship with Eloise, who discovered she was writing salacious gossip as Lady Whistledown and promptly disowned her. 

Fans keen to binge-watch the new series will have to pace themselves, with just the first four episodes initially available and part two arriving on June 13. 

The romantic period drama based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn has been a huge success for streaming platform Netflix, garnering a legion of faithful fans.  

Although fan favourites Daphne and the Duke aren’t set to appear in season three, Anthony and Kate are set to continue their heated romance. 

