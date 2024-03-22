Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

Writing in to The Dilemma, psychologist Jacquie Mannings was faced with this question after a stressed Maid Of Honour didn’t know how to answer a bridesmaid who had requested her tiny tot tag along on a hens weekend.

I mean, who among us can say they’ve never been drinking with their friends, mucking around and having a great old time, and then thought, “You know what’d make this better? Someone else’s kid.”

“One of the bridesmaids has messaged me asking if she can bring her toddler as her husband has a footy game that weekend and she doesn’t want to leave her little boy with anyone else. Some of the other bridesmaids also have kids and keep talking about how amazing it will be to have a child-free weekend.” the maid of honour wrote.

Mannings responds diplomatically, “Football games happen every week, whereas someone gets married once (hopefully) in their lives, and the hens weekend is a part of that celebration that also only happens once.” “The impact on everyone needs to be considered, including the toddler. The other mums in the group could also find themselves frustrated – although they’d also understand at some level – because they are looking forward to a couple of days where they don’t have to be ‘mum’ and can switch off”. Put less diplomatically, there are some situations where kids are just a no-go, and a hens' weekend is very well one of them. Accept it. If you have a kid, it’s unfortunately going to affect your social life from time to time, and it may be best to sit this one out if a babysitter is off the cards.