Bridesmaid Made To Pay Almost $2,000 For A Hen Do Holiday

In an 'Am I The Asshole' Reddit post, the bridesmaid posed the question to the forum if she was in the wrong "for not going to my friend's hen do/bridal party?"

She said she was not involved in discussions when the plans were being organised.

"First of all, myself and another BM (Rachel) were not put in the group chat. I ended up having to keep asking the bride for other girls' numbers to make a chat."

She explained that she had suggested more affordable local options, but they were completely shut down.

"In the chat, 2 other BMs (Z&S) started saying they wanted to go abroad for the party. I told them that that was completely out of my budget because they were looking at a four-day trip in a fancy location with expensive activities. Rachel and I had found some really cool UK-based stuff for a weekend and suggested that, but they just said no."

"I commented on how people have kids too, and this is just really unattainable for all of the people who the bride wants to attend. They kept saying, 'I'm sure you can work it out, sweetie. It's not that much. This is about the bride. Not you.' I feel like they have no grasp on the reality of people's situations right now. £600 - £1,000 is a lot."

"Then they decided to book the trip on Rachel's 30th birthday. Rachel is obviously upset but Z and S keep saying she's selfish because you only get one wedding and we're making it about us and not the bride again. Rachel doesn't wanna spend her 30th on a trip she can barely afford with people we don't really like and I agree so, I said we wouldn't be coming."

The bride and the rest of the bridal party then shamed her for not being able to make it to the hen do.

"I called the bride upset and told her that we can't afford what's being planned and it's on Rachel's birthday. Z and S won't compromise so we can't come. She just said, 'Okay. Shame you can't be the bigger person for my wedding but whatever'."

"It's not like I'm missing the wedding, and we have tried to give other suggestions. We've even thought about planning a cheaper version for people who can't afford it, but am I being petty here? The bride is clearly annoyed. Should I be the bigger person and suck it up?"

The bridesmaid had a lot of support from Reddit users.

One user commented, "If you can't afford it, you can't afford it. I don't understand these brides that think everyone should prioritise their weddings over their own family. You are not being petty at all."

Another said, "Getting married doesn't entitle someone to dictate what someone else can or cannot afford! Yes, it's about the bride, but it's also about what works for the entire bridal party, not just a select few! I'd drop out of the wedding personally if this is the bride's attitude about this."

Image: Universal Pictures