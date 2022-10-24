The Project

Bridesmaid Decides to Fix "Ugly" Dress Two Days Before Friend’s Wedding

The Alteration Altercation.

A great way to show your friend you love them is to ask them to be your bridesmaid. An even better way of getting your friend to hate you is to accept the role of bridesmaid and then cut up your dress two days before her wedding. 

 

Brittney Rae has gone viral on TikTok after posting her journey where she altered her ‘frumpy’ and ‘ugly’ bridesmaids’ dress to suit her better. 

 

It may not be her wedding, but she absolutely wanted to make a splash.

 

Rae shared the before and after pictures of the dress and expressed that the experience was stressful because if she “mess[ed] up, [she would] have nothing to wear, and the bride would kill [her].” 

 

That does sound stressful. And completely unnecessary as, let’s remember, the dress may have been going on her body, but it certainly wasn’t her wedding. 

 

The post has caused a huge response on the internet, with people furious she could be so selfish. One person wrote, “Imagine thinking you were the main character at someone else’s wedding.”

 

Another wrote, “I’m not the bride, but I just hope you wouldn’t steal the attention from your friend.” 

 

It has not been confirmed whether the alteration led to an altercation with the bride, but the internet has spoken, and they said no to the bridesmaid and her dress.

