Brides Are Wearing Crocs On Their Wedding Day And People Are Losing It

The wedding croc industry is booming, but surprise, surprise, not everyone is a fan.

Some praise the comfort and even style of the breathable shoe, but others say it’s too tacky for your big day.

Photos have been circulating online of brides and even whole bridal parties wearing crocs without a blister in sight.

For the wearers, they are a gateway to comfort with one bride who wore bedazzled crocs saying she 'regrets nothing'.

They have been met with praise by those who say that comfort comes first with comments such as “The appearance is not unpleasant and let's face it, dancing in heels is painful and challenging. One must be comfortable to enjoy such a wonderful and momentous day”, and “Comfortable happy feet means happy bridesmaids”.

But others are horrified with comments like “I hate few things in life but crocs are at the top of my list, and when coordinated with an outfit. Lord help me I physically shudder.”

The $70 shoes have long made people's feet feel good. Now, custom creators are bedazzling the shoes with things like pearls, diamonds, sparkles and flowers. Wedding crocs can now fetch between $200 and $300 online.

Love them or hate them, the trend has certainly taken off.

But surely, it’s time for wedding shoes which are a happy medium between painful glamorous heels and unpainful… whatever crocs are?

Image: ShelbpezBoutique