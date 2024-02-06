The Project

Bride Slammed Over Plans To Order Fried Chicken For Guests She Can’t Afford Catering For

A bride has faced backlash for her plans to order takeout chicken for guests she can’t afford to feed after saying she only intends to order catering for 150 of her 200 guests.

In a post to a private Facebook group, the bride shared her plan to cut costs by scaling back on catering.

“Seems the most expensive thing is catering”, the bride wrote in her post. “To save a little bit of money, we are inviting 250 people, expecting about 200, and telling the caterers to prepare for 150.”

The woman then pitched her idea of providing a tray of fried chicken from U.S. fast-food chain Raising Cane’s to make up for the shortage.

“I suggested maybe getting a tray of Raising Cane's chicken to supplement missing food,” she wrote. 

“Is this a terrible idea? Would I get the caterers to serve that chicken also, or just put it to the side and let people serve the chicken themselves?”

The bride explained that the reception was not a sit-down dinner but a buffet, but commenters were quick to condemn the “cheap” move, many pointing out that one tray of chicken would not be enough. 

“A tray of chicken is not going to make up for 50-100 people short on catering, doesn't matter that it's a buffet,” wrote one critical commenter. 

“If you can’t afford to feed 250 people, move your wedding date to save up enough for your guestlist or invite fewer people — the most reasonable option,” suggested another. 

Others were open to the idea, encouraging her to “embrace the trash” of having fast-food at her reception.

