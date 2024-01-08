The Project

Bride Slammed For Charging Wedding Guests Attendance Fee

A bride has been slammed over her decision to charge wedding guests a fee to attend her big day, requesting a $65 payment at the time of RSVP.

A friend of the bride took to Reddit to air their frustrations over the request, explaining that the payment is just one part of the expensive celebrations. 

Guests are also asked to attend a dinner the night before the wedding, at their own expense, and pay for accommodation at the venue should they choose to stay, at a rate of $100 a night. 

The couple has also asked guests to contribute money as a gift, explaining "gifts are not needed but welcome".

The friend explained that when RSVPing to the event, guests are offered three options. They can select from; I will attend the wedding (envelope fee: 65 dollars), I will only attend the ceremony or I will not be able to attend.

The friend went on to explain that the couple are also quite well off, saying the bride has come into a significant inheritance. 

“They have a house, her fiancé is an engineer, they have a boat, and they are currently renovating their house,” the poster explained. 

“I'm also questioning if their gift solution will actually go to said gift, or if it's just another contribution to more renovations of their house. She has also told me that her goal is to be rich.”

The friend calculated the costs of attending and thinks guests will be over $400 out of pocket, with commenters quick to condemn the “tacky” bride. 

“This is so beyond tacky and tasteless. I hope she gets roasted for it,” wrote a disapproving commenter.

“I would send my regrets and my congratulations and that's it. The bride is out of her freaking mind,” commented another. 

The friend later updated the post to clarify they would not be attending the wedding as they refuse to pay. 

