Bride Photoshops Bridesmaid's Necklace Out Of Wedding Photos

One newlywed has taken the internet to reveal she photoshopped some of her wedding photos after she was unhappy with one of her bridesmaid's necklaces she wore.

Posting to the Reddit page r/AmItheA**hole, user kellywedding3 asked the good people on the internet if she was in the wrong for photoshopping the photo.

"One of my bridesmaids (Hannah 29F) 's dad passed sadly, freak accident before the wedding," the new bride explained.

"She has a necklace he bought her a few years ago, and she wanted to wear it on our wedding day, something she asked on the day. It didn't go with her dress at all; way too loud and long, and I thought it detracted from her dress.

"I didn't see this as a huge hill to die on since I've read about editing wedding photos online and that it's a way for everyone to be happy."

She created two versions of the photo, "one copy with the necklace in for Hannah, and one with the necklace without for me."

However, everything went awry when the newlyweds invited the wedding party over for a bbq to thank them for coming to the wedding.

Hannah noticed the edited version of the photos hanging on the couple's wall and promptly stormed out of the house, furious at the decision.

"All of the bridesmaid's dresses were handmade by me to match my theme and as a nice memento and part of their thanks for being in my bridal party", the bride justified.

"If I'd known she wanted to wear the necklace, I would have designed her dress differently. She left pretty quickly after that and has refused to answer my calls or messages of me trying to apologise."

Many took to the comments to share their opinions, with the majority siding with the bride's decision.

"There's honestly nothing wrong with you having an edited copy of the photo, but it was a little soon for your friend, is all," one user explained.

"What you did is pretty common, and your friend is a bit dramatic, IMO," said another.

A third said: "The necklace may mean a lot to her, but it means nothing to you, the bride. Everyone at the wedding got to see it, and the photos still exist. She's being selfish by expecting you to display something that only has meaning for her and detracts from the aesthetic of your photos."

In a later update to the post, the bride explained that she and Hannah "have worked this out," with both apologising.