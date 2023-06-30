The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bride Goes To Harry Styles Concert And Ditches Her Own Wedding

Bride Goes To Harry Styles Concert And Ditches Her Own Wedding

I hope she didn’t sell the ring to pay for the ticket.

Picking your wedding day can be tough. You want everyone to be available, you don’t want to pick a busy day of the year, and you really don’t want to have it during football season or have half the guests watch the game on their phones during the ceremony.

You definitely don’t want to have it on the same day your favourite pop star is having a concert. That’s exactly what happened to love birds, Devon Ruth Collins and Mitchell Fellows. 

They booked their wedding day months in advance, only to find out later that their favourite singer Harry Styles was having a concert that day. 

Faced with a tough decision, the bride decided she could have it all and was going to ditch her wedding guests to attend the concert. Halfway through the wedding reception, her and her husband French, exited to see the ex-one-direction member. 

They hopped on the tube still in their wedding dress and tuxedo, and made it to Wembley stadium to enjoy a little watermelon sugar. 

Devon even had a sign that read, ‘Just married – But will You Be My Daddy?’ Sadly Harry didn’t get to see the sign, but the couple had a wonderful time, as she told metro.co.uk “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, genuinely magical… Bit disappointing that Harry didn’t get to see my sign, but it is what it is; other than that it was an absolute dream.” 

@devonruth214 Get yourself a man who will ditch the wedding reception to see Harry styles insteas 🥰 #harrystyles #loveontour #wembleystadium #weddingtiktok ♬ original sound - devonruth214
Aussies Set To Lose Thousands In Their Tax Return As Government Scraps Tax Offset
NEXT STORY

Aussies Set To Lose Thousands In Their Tax Return As Government Scraps Tax Offset

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussies Set To Lose Thousands In Their Tax Return As Government Scraps Tax Offset

Aussies Set To Lose Thousands In Their Tax Return As Government Scraps Tax Offset

The ATO has announced it will be cracking down on our tax returns after scrapping the low to middle-income tax offset.
Earthquake Shakes Victoria For A Second Time This Year

Earthquake Shakes Victoria For A Second Time This Year

For the second time this year, Victoria has experienced another earthquake, leaving residents questioning if this will be a common occurrence.
Aussie Cricketer Steve Smith Inspiration Behind Rusty the Red Kelpie

Aussie Cricketer Steve Smith Inspiration Behind Rusty the Red Kelpie

Rusty the Red Kelpie is the latest character to feature in the animated series Bluey, and it turns out Aussie cricketer Steve Smith is the reason behind his creation.
Australian Cat Reunited With Its Owner 9 Months Later In Scotland

Australian Cat Reunited With Its Owner 9 Months Later In Scotland

A family who lost their cat nine months ago received the most purfect news that they would be reunited with their feline family member.
Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Space Flight And Lands Safely Back On Earth

Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial Space Flight And Lands Safely Back On Earth

The flight took place on Thursday and is a huge milestone for space tourism and a long-awaited victory for billionaire founder Richard Branson after suffering years of setbacks.