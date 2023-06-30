Bride Goes To Harry Styles Concert And Ditches Her Own Wedding

Picking your wedding day can be tough. You want everyone to be available, you don’t want to pick a busy day of the year, and you really don’t want to have it during football season or have half the guests watch the game on their phones during the ceremony.

You definitely don’t want to have it on the same day your favourite pop star is having a concert. That’s exactly what happened to love birds, Devon Ruth Collins and Mitchell Fellows.

They booked their wedding day months in advance, only to find out later that their favourite singer Harry Styles was having a concert that day.

Faced with a tough decision, the bride decided she could have it all and was going to ditch her wedding guests to attend the concert. Halfway through the wedding reception, her and her husband French, exited to see the ex-one-direction member.

They hopped on the tube still in their wedding dress and tuxedo, and made it to Wembley stadium to enjoy a little watermelon sugar.

Devon even had a sign that read, ‘Just married – But will You Be My Daddy?’ Sadly Harry didn’t get to see the sign, but the couple had a wonderful time, as she told metro.co.uk “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, genuinely magical… Bit disappointing that Harry didn’t get to see my sign, but it is what it is; other than that it was an absolute dream.”