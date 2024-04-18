The Project

Bride Gets Slammed After Asking Guests To Avoid Wearing Certain Colours

A bride from the U.S. has been slammed after she requested guests wear a very specific set of colours.

Betti Adams posted a video of her fiancé painting the exact palette of colours she wanted guests to wear to their nuptials, but commenters were not happy.

Many thought the request unreasonable, particularly as the country grapples with a cost of living crisis.

“I can’t imagine putting that unnecessary stress and financial burden on my guests or having a friend or family member that would do that,” one person wrote.

“Expecting people to spend money on new outfits for your wedding colour scheme is rude,” another added.

“Hope there’s as my much thought going into making the wedding fun for guests as there is controlling the shade of brown they wear,” one said.

Betti defended herself in the comments, clarifying that she did not ask anyone to buy anything and would not be unhappy if most people showed up wearing black.

“I didn’t tell anyone to purchase anything. We wanted our guest to match the colours of the wedding,” she said.

Some jumped to her defence, with one Instagram user writing, “Having colours on an invite is so handy for finding something to wear. You can just take it with you and colour match or find something close to what's in the colour palette.”

“I dig this but I predict a mostly black dressed, funeral themed wedding since that’s the colour most people already have — it’ll be in the code tho,” another said.

“The comments on this post are so hateful. She’s paying to host her guests, she has a vision, she’s trying to bring it to life, and it looks cute!” another wrote.

