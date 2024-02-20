Bride Furious After Only 9 Guests RSVP To Destination Wedding

According to the Daily Mail, Sara took to Facebook after receiving the disheartening number of RSVPs, saying, "At the risk of sounding entitled… I have to vent today."

"When we invited our friends and family to our destination wedding in Thailand, only 9 people RSVPd. Out of 150!!!" she continued, adding "I get it, paying $3k to share my special day is too much for some of you, I'd pay for yours, but whatever."

Sara, an American woman, went on to say that the wedding was moved to Hawaii, a destination more within reach, and even fewer people responded.

"When we changed the wedding to be in Hawaii, so it's within everyone's reach, only 7 of you RSVPd??? It costs less but less of you wanna come?!" she wrote, posing the question "You can't spare me $2k to come share our happiness?"

The bride went on to say she was "tempted to just elope and not let any of you be a part of our happiest day."

"This is it guys, you have 3 days to respond to our evites or were deleting you off FB and good luck keeping up with our lives then."

Sara also took aim at her loved ones for purchasing "only the cheap stuff" from the gift registry, claiming she thought she "had better friends".

The post was shared in a wedding shaming group and quickly went viral, with thousands reportedly weighing in on the bride's entitled outlook.

"I wouldn't even spend a fifth of that. Maybe a tenth for my best friends - but with no present," wrote one unimpressed person.

"Does she not understand people have jobs and kids or just simply don't want to spend thousands on someone else's wedding?" commented another.