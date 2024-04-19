Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

The Sydney bride-to-be shared her anger in an anonymous post to the 'HIGH END' Facebook group, saying that “A good friend turned up to my bridal shower with no gift and no excuse. My invite clearly stated the registry or an option to give cash.”

The woman said the guest in question had asked earlier in the day if there was “anything she could bring”, to which the host turned down, assuming she meant “an extra bag of ice”.

The woman went on to say she was “quite offended” by her friend’s actions, and was worried that she may turn up to the wedding without a gift or card.

The post has since been deleted but not before spurring a debate over bridal shower etiquette, and whether or not the bride was “entitled”.