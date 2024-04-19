The Project

Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

A bride has taken to Facebook to air her frustrations after a friend turned up at her bridal shower without a gift, concerned that she could also show up empty-handed to the big day.

The Sydney bride-to-be shared her anger in an anonymous post to the 'HIGH END' Facebook group, saying that “A good friend turned up to my bridal shower with no gift and no excuse. My invite clearly stated the registry or an option to give cash.”

The woman said the guest in question had asked earlier in the day if there was “anything she could bring”, to which the host turned down, assuming she meant “an extra bag of ice”. 

The woman went on to say she was “quite offended” by her friend’s actions, and was worried that she may turn up to the wedding without a gift or card. 

The post has since been deleted but not before spurring a debate over bridal shower etiquette, and whether or not the bride was “entitled”.

We didn’t have this on our 2024 bingo card, but the Wiggles have just dropped an electronic dance album titled The Wiggles Sound System: Rave Of Innocence.
Scientists at the US Fish and Wildlife Service have successfully used frozen genes to clone two black-footed ferrets in an attempt to save the endangered species.
The first trailer for Transformers One has been released, giving fans a sneak peek into the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.
Dog owners will be held criminally responsible for the actions of their animal, including facing jail time, as Queensland cracks down on dangerous breeds following a spate of attacks.
A brand new sweet treat is about to hit shelves in the form of Treatles, a biscuit snack by Arnott’s set to send chocoholics into a spin.