Bride Ejects Groom’s Entire Family From Their Wedding For Not Following Their Rules

The bride shared her story to Reddit and asked for the world to judge. Which suggests she knows she’s not in the wrong.

She explained that the groom’s family have some peculiar traditions when it comes to weddings, such as dressing all in white and having all the children involved in the ceremony.

For their wedding however, the couple asked the guests to adhere to traditional attire and not to wear any white, and to organise care for children so the day could be for adults to enjoy and, you know, get drunk and not have to worry about stepping on babies on the dance floor. Honestly, why would you want to bring kids to a wedding?

Well the groom’s family wanted to, and they did. They all showed up dressed in white and accompanied by their children and babies, and were promptly asked to leave.

The bride expressed that she felt guilty for not respecting their traditions and asked Reddit, “Am I the a**hole?”

“The day of the wedding came, and my side of the family was dressed appropriately, no children were present, everything was going great,” the bride wrote.

“Then, Ben’s family came. There were lots of children and babies and everyone was wearing all white. Apparently, their traditions were more important than what I had to say. Only three people actually respected the rules set in place – the spouses of Ben’s siblings. Ben and I were mortified. We immediately kicked them out and allowed the three people who followed the rules to stay, but they left with their partners (which we didn’t mind).

“The wedding went on as normal, but it felt ruined. We ended up cancelling the post-wedding celebration after some of his family members snuck inside.”

Most agreed with her decision and reaffirmed that the extended family should have respected their wishes on their wedding day, with just a few anonymous commenters batting for Team Family.

“You set up rules for your wedding. They did not comply with those rules. It’s that simple,” one person said, defending the bride.