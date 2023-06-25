The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bride Ejects Groom’s Entire Family From Their Wedding For Not Following Their Rules

Bride Ejects Groom’s Entire Family From Their Wedding For Not Following Their Rules

A bride has taken to a popular Reddit channel to explain why she kicked out her husband’s family from their wedding.

The bride shared her story to Reddit and asked for the world to judge. Which suggests she knows she’s not in the wrong.

She explained that the groom’s family have some peculiar traditions when it comes to weddings, such as dressing all in white and having all the children involved in the ceremony.

For their wedding however, the couple asked the guests to adhere to traditional attire and not to wear any white, and to organise care for children so the day could be for adults to enjoy and, you know, get drunk and not have to worry about stepping on babies on the dance floor. Honestly, why would you want to bring kids to a wedding?

Well the groom’s family wanted to, and they did. They all showed up dressed in white and accompanied by their children and babies, and were promptly asked to leave.

The bride expressed that she felt guilty for not respecting their traditions and asked Reddit, “Am I the a**hole?”

“The day of the wedding came, and my side of the family was dressed appropriately, no children were present, everything was going great,” the bride wrote.

“Then, Ben’s family came. There were lots of children and babies and everyone was wearing all white. Apparently, their traditions were more important than what I had to say. Only three people actually respected the rules set in place – the spouses of Ben’s siblings. Ben and I were mortified. We immediately kicked them out and allowed the three people who followed the rules to stay, but they left with their partners (which we didn’t mind).

“The wedding went on as normal, but it felt ruined. We ended up cancelling the post-wedding celebration after some of his family members snuck inside.”

Most agreed with her decision and reaffirmed that the extended family should have respected their wishes on their wedding day, with just a few anonymous commenters batting for Team Family.

“You set up rules for your wedding. They did not comply with those rules. It’s that simple,” one person said, defending the bride.

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People
NEXT STORY

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

Advertisement

Related Articles

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

Investigation Launched Into The Deep-Sea Implosion Of The Titan Submersible That Killed Five People

Safety inspectors have boarded the Titan submersible’s main support ship as an investigation is launched into the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion.
Russian Rebel Group Turns Back After Marching Towards Moscow

Russian Rebel Group Turns Back After Marching Towards Moscow

It’s been dubbed the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s leadership in history.
A Victorian Renter Has Been Evicted Because Of His 'Hermit-Like' Tendencies

A Victorian Renter Has Been Evicted Because Of His 'Hermit-Like' Tendencies

As anyone who has been looking for a rental property in the last five years knows the market is ridiculous, be it exorbitant prices, unbelievable demand or even just bizarre living conditions (a balcony is NOT a bedroom).
You Could Travel With Your Pets Inside The Airplane Cabin, But It Comes With An Expensive Catch

You Could Travel With Your Pets Inside The Airplane Cabin, But It Comes With An Expensive Catch

There is a travel company offering passengers the opportunity to have their beloved pets travel inside the cabin with them, as opposed to storing them in the cargo alongside luggage. But, it comes with a hefty price tag.
Woman Crowned Owner Of The UK’s Filthiest Car

Woman Crowned Owner Of The UK’s Filthiest Car

It can be a bit of a slog keeping on top of cleaning and chores. But one woman in the UK has possibly taken it a little too far, and has won the title of ‘UK’s Filthiest Car’.