Bride Divides The Internet By Asking If It's OK For Guests To Pay For Their Meals

The Brisbane mum-of-two took to a popular budgeting Facebook group and asked, “Let’s chat weddings! Newly engaged and looking for your best saving tips.”

“I have considered asking guests to pay for their meal in lieu of presents. Is this a thing?”

Hundreds took to the comment to share their opinions on the matter.

“Definitely bad manners to ask guests to pay for their own meal,” one user said.

“Oh no, that’s really rough asking people to pay for their own meals. Maybe you will have to save in another area to pay for the food.”

The couple is having a dry wedding and is considering hiring food trucks to cut down on costs.

The bride was also concerned that it would not be fair to ask guests travelling from interstate to pay for their meal.

“If you’re inviting people, you should feed them. They also shouldn’t have to give a present as flights and accommodation just to get there is enough in my opinion,” one woman shared.

Many came to the defence of the bride-to-be, sharing, “If anyone thinks it’s ‘rude’ or ‘bad manners’ then they don’t need to be included in your day. Those who love and understand you will understand your reasons for this.”

“We are in our thirties and are the same. We don’t need presents, and I have spoken to a few friends who think it’s a great idea also. It is one of those things that is either loved or loathed.”

Others offered their advice, “Think of the three most important things each and spend your money there.”

“We did our own flowers, and it saved me over $5000.”

One user suggested not mentioning the word ‘wedding’ when booking hair and make-up appointments.