Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

Writing into the podcast She’s on The Money, the woman said that just one week out from her interstate wedding, she had over ten guests cancel after previously RSVPing their attendance, claiming they can’t afford the cost of travelling.

The guests have had plenty of notice about the interstate ceremony, with the bride claiming to have sent out a “Save the Date” one and a half years ago and formal invitations in January, receiving most of the guest's RSVPs by July.

The bride claims she’ll be $2,000 out of pocket from the cancellations and asks the hosts if it would be reasonable for her to ask the no-shows for reimbursement.

The podcast took the question to the people, posting the predicament to Instagram where the comments were divided, many condemning the guest for their poor etiquette.

“No one books flights for an interstate wedding the week prior. The guest is 100% at fault here and is not a nice friend for doing this,” wrote one commenter.

Another agreed, saying “the guest should have planned and budgeted when they got the invite and RSVPed yes. Totally their fault and while I wouldn’t ask them to cover their seat, I think it is completely reasonable to do so!”

Others were surprised that the bride hadn’t prepared for the possibility of no-shows, with one person pointing out “it’s a nice thing to OFFER. But if you don’t offer, I would never ask you to. No-shows are commonplace. Work it into your wedding budget.”

“If you can’t afford to cover the cost then have a cheaper wedding. This is the bride and groom’s event so it’s up to them to cover the cost and NOT the people they chose to invite,” wrote another.