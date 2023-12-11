The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

Bride Considers Charging Guests A No-Show Fee For Bailing On Her Interstate Wedding

An Aussie bride has caused a stir online after announcing plans to request her no-show wedding guests reimburse her the cost of their seats.

Writing into the podcast She’s on The Money, the woman said that just one week out from her interstate wedding, she had over ten guests cancel after previously RSVPing their attendance, claiming they can’t afford the cost of travelling. 

The guests have had plenty of notice about the interstate ceremony, with the bride claiming to have sent out a “Save the Date” one and a half years ago and formal invitations in January, receiving most of the guest's RSVPs by July.

The bride claims she’ll be $2,000 out of pocket from the cancellations and asks the hosts if it would be reasonable for her to ask the no-shows for reimbursement. 

The podcast took the question to the people, posting the predicament to Instagram where the comments were divided, many condemning the guest for their poor etiquette.

“No one books flights for an interstate wedding the week prior. The guest is 100% at fault here and is not a nice friend for doing this,” wrote one commenter.

Another agreed, saying “the guest should have planned and budgeted when they got the invite and RSVPed yes. Totally their fault and while I wouldn’t ask them to cover their seat, I think it is completely reasonable to do so!”

Others were surprised that the bride hadn’t prepared for the possibility of no-shows, with one person pointing out “it’s a nice thing to OFFER. But if you don’t offer, I would never ask you to. No-shows are commonplace. Work it into your wedding budget.”

“If you can’t afford to cover the cost then have a cheaper wedding. This is the bride and groom’s event so it’s up to them to cover the cost and NOT the people they chose to invite,” wrote another. 

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash
NEXT STORY

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

A man charged with killing five people after a car rammed into a Daylesford pub beer garden is accused of ignoring repeated warnings to treat his low glucose levels for almost an hour before the crash.
Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

Far North Queensland Residents Warned Tropical Cyclone Jasper Will Re-Intensify As It Makes Landfall

Tropical Cyclone Jasper may have downgraded to a Category 1 system on Monday, but it is expected to re-intensify as it nears land.
Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

Neighbours Engage In Leaf Blower Battle Over Dumping Leaves

A neighbourly dispute has erupted between two men in the US, after one man blanketed the other’s yard in leaves, kicking off a petty battle of the leaf blowers.
Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

A handful of escalator enthusiasts descended on Ashfield Mall Shopping Centre to celebrate the opening of a repaired escalator, spooking centre security enough to call in NSW police to stop the party.
Virgin Australia Workers Captured Giving Golfing Lessons On The Tarmac

Virgin Australia Workers Captured Giving Golfing Lessons On The Tarmac

A pair of Virgin Australia employees have won the affections of passengers after they were spotted sharing golf tips in a “wholesome” lesson on the tarmac.