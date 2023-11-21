The Project

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

A bride in the U.S. has upset her friends and family by refusing to invite anyone under the age of 21 to her wedding, concerned they would try to drink underage at the reception.

In a post to Reddit's Am I The Asshole forum, the bride asked whether she was in the wrong for excluding under 21 attendees from her wedding, despite only being 22-years-old herself.

"Since my fiancé and I are childfree and because we plan to have alcohol at our wedding, we decided to have a childfree wedding with the age cutoff at 21," the post reads. 

Despite claiming the requirement has "gone over well with most of our invitees", the bride reveals one of her close friends, Mel, is upset to have been excluded from the invite list due to her being 20 years old. 

"Mel kept accusing me of being a bad friend," the bride said. 

"She argued that since we had drank together before, it shouldn't be such a big deal, but I told her that it was different since we were both underage at the time," she continued.

"Now, as an adult, I feel like I have a responsibility to prevent underage drinking, and as the bride, I feel like I have the right to have a child-free wedding."

The bride then asked the Reddit community for their input, only to be met with an onslaught of criticism. 

"You're 22, and you made the cutoff 21? That is not "childfree." Your wedding is Mel-free," wrote one shady commenter.

"A 20-year-old isn't a child. Mel seems to be correct. That's a pretty shitty thing to do to one of your "friends". That's a pretty high horse you seem to have propped yourself up on, especially since you both used to drink together whilst underage," wrote another.

Many commenters felt that a 20-year-old is not a child, and claiming the wedding was child-free was misleading.

