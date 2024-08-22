The Project

Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

A bride and groom have come up with a unique way of cutting wedding costs, inviting guests to join them at a crowded nightclub after the ceremony instead of hosting a reception.

One woman found the couple’s plan so “incredibly stupid” that she shared it on the wedding shaming forum on Reddit. 

“My husband has a friend who is getting married next year. He and his fiancée have booked a fancy mansion in an expensive area for the ceremony and dinner,” the woman wrote. “However, the venue doesn’t allow music after 9 PM and, to save money, they actually aren’t having any music at all.”

“So instead of dancing and socializing after dinner, the couple is asking the guests to leave by nine and join them at a crowded nightclub in another part of the city at their own expense for dancing and drinks.”

The woman went on to write that the nightclub has an expensive door fee, and guests must line up for entry.  

“I think this is an incredibly stupid idea and can’t fathom guests going along with it,” the woman wrote. “I thought I had heard everything, but this takes the cake.” 

Commenters were split on the nightclub afterparty, with some saying it is nice to have the option to leave after dinner and leave those who want to carry on partying. 

“I mean if they are giving everyone dinner and then people can leave… sounds nice to me,“ wrote one commenter, while another said, “Sounds fun for the ones that are into it. Hopefully nobody goes who doesn’t want to be there.”

Others agreed with the original poster, one saying the plan sounded “pretty awful” and another calling it “low class”.

Advertisement

