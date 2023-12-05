Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, Hits No. 1 For The First Time Since Its Release 65 Years Ago

Lee recorded the song when she was only 13 years old, and now, at age 78, she is the oldest person to top the Hot 100 chart.

The song is now just the third holiday song to ever reach number one on the Hot 100, and has broken a number of Billboard records, including the longest span between a song’s release and hitting number one.

The singer has boosted the song chart position with a new music video to mark the 65th anniversary of the single and promote the song to a whole new generation of listeners on TikTok.

The song is Lee’s third number-one hit, with “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted” topping the charts in 1960.