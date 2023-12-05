The Project

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, Hits No. 1 For The First Time Since Its Release 65 Years Ago

Brenda Lee has made history with her festive favourite, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time 65 years after the song’s initial release.

Lee recorded the song when she was only 13 years old, and now, at age 78, she is the oldest person to top the Hot 100 chart.

The song is now just the third holiday song to ever reach number one on the Hot 100, and has broken a number of Billboard records, including the longest span between a song’s release and hitting number one. 

The singer has boosted the song chart position with a new music video to mark the 65th anniversary of the single and promote the song to a whole new generation of listeners on TikTok. 

The song is Lee’s third number-one hit, with “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted” topping the charts in 1960. 

A new study has revealed that just 20 minutes of moderate exercise can help your cognitive performance after insomnia.
Santa’s Cabin Now Available To Book For Free On Airbnb

Santa’s cosy Christmas cabin is now available to book for free on Airbnb, with guests invited to experience the joy of the holiday season from the winter wonderland of the Arctic Circle.
Nicolas Cage Looking To Retire After ‘Three Or Four’ More Movies

Nicolas Cage has said that he probably only has “three or four” movies left before he retires from acting.
Virgin Australia Cabin Crew Vote For Strike Action, Which Could Cause Christmas Chaos

The holiday travel plans of thousands of Australians are in jeopardy after Virgin Australia Cabin Crew voted overwhelmingly for strike action over the Christmas travel period.
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Planning To Head Down Under In 2024

“King Charles is planning to visit Australia and New Zealand in October,” a diplomatic source told the Sydney Morning Herald.