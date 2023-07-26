The Project

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Gives Rousing Speech Amid US Actors Strikes

The writer and actor strikes in the US have shown no sign of abating, and the actors have brought out a big, scary gun to speak on their behalf. The most powerful drug producer in New Mexico… Heisenberg.

Well, the guy who played him on 'Breaking Bad', actor Bryan Cranston.

A lot of the actors' grievances are over unreasonable pay and the use of artificial intelligence, where studios could use their digital images without permission.

 At a strike in Times Square, New York, Cranston gave an impassioned plea to Disney CEO Bob Iger, asking him to listen to the strikers demands. 

"We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots," he declared.

 "We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living," he continued. 

"And most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity!"

I mean, good luck getting that message through to a corporation built on actors losing their jobs to a mouse. And not even a real one.

 But the actors do raise a fair point. Without an agreement, Hollywood studios can create synthetic actors with actors' likenesses and do whatever they want with them.

If they lose out on this, Cranston could personally witness a new series of Breaking Bad being created without him, in which an AI, Walter White, tries to introduce a new brand of yellow meth in Byron Bay. Or, at the very least: Malcolm in the Middle: Down Under!

 

