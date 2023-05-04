Breakfast That Cost Nearly $20 At An Aussie Airport Leaves Traveller Shocked

The man, known as jayboybriz on Reddit, posted a photo to social media of his ham and cheese croissant and orange juice.

"BEHOLD! The $18.69 breakfast at Sumo Salad Brisbane Airport," he said.

In later comments, he explained the croissant cost $12.50, and the juice was $6, plus a 16c card surcharge.

Some commenters said it was the man's own fault for paying the hefty prices.

"You paid for this?? Then you are the fool," one said.

"The world-weary traveller has breakfast at home," said another.

Others pointed out that airport food is always expensive as they have a captive audience.

"I don't see the problem. The airport know you'll pay, and you paid," said one person.

"The alternative is Brisbane Airport charges lower rents but increases ticket charges. One way or the another, you are paying the costs to run an airport."

Image: Reddit/jayboybriz