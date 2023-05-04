The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Breakfast That Cost Nearly $20 At An Aussie Airport Leaves Traveller Shocked

Breakfast That Cost Nearly $20 At An Aussie Airport Leaves Traveller Shocked

A traveller in Australia has been left gobsmacked at the cost of a simple airport meal.

The man, known as jayboybriz on Reddit, posted a photo to social media of his ham and cheese croissant and orange juice.

"BEHOLD! The $18.69 breakfast at Sumo Salad Brisbane Airport," he said.

In later comments, he explained the croissant cost $12.50, and the juice was $6, plus a 16c card surcharge.

Some commenters said it was the man's own fault for paying the hefty prices.

"You paid for this?? Then you are the fool," one said.

"The world-weary traveller has breakfast at home," said another.

Others pointed out that airport food is always expensive as they have a captive audience.

"I don't see the problem. The airport know you'll pay, and you paid," said one person.

"The alternative is Brisbane Airport charges lower rents but increases ticket charges. One way or the another, you are paying the costs to run an airport."

Image: Reddit/jayboybriz

Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again
NEXT STORY

Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

    Expert Claims Nose Breathing Makes You Prettier, So We Better All Learn How To Breathe Again

    I guess it's better than breathing through your ears.
    Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

    Thousands Of Troops Travel By Public Transport To The King's Coronation

    Last night, commuters at London Waterloo Station got a surprise when 6,000 soldiers showed up to jump on the tube.
    Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

    Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

    A naughty British cat has been stealing clothing and food from his neighbours.
    ‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

    ‘Twister’ Sequel ‘Twisters’ Set To Be Released In 2024

    It’s been 25 years since ‘Twister’ took moviegoers’ breaths away, and now, get ready for it to be taken away again because its sequel, ‘Twisters’, finally has a release date.
    Türkiye Gifts Mexico A German Shepherd Puppy After Search Dog’s Death

    Türkiye Gifts Mexico A German Shepherd Puppy After Search Dog’s Death

    Türkiye has given Mexico a German shepherd puppy after a Mexican rescue dog who had been helping search for survivors from the massive earthquake near the Syrian border died.