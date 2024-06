Cesar Maia, 78, caused a stir when he joined a Zoom meeting with other councillors on Wednesday.

The three-time mayor logged onto the virtual meeting from his bathroom, sitting on the toilet with his pants around his ankles.

Quickly realising his mistake, Maia grabbed the device and panned upwards, but not before other councillors caught a glimpse of his bathroom blunder.

The councillor leading the session, Pablo Mello, stifled his laughter and suggested Maia turn his camera off.