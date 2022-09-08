The Project

Brazil Bans Sales Of iPhones Until Apple Includes Charger In The Box

Brazil has banned the sales of iPhones until Apple includes a charger in the box.

The Justice Ministry in Brazil found that Apple was selling an incomplete product and fined the company 12.275 million reais (AU$3.465,000).

It also ordered Apple to cancel the sales of iPhone 12 and newer models while suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a charging cable.

Apple is appealing the order, denying claims it sells an incomplete product, and the Ministry has pushed back on claims that not including a charging cable reduces carbon emissions.

It comes as the tech giant unveiled its iPhone 14 at its annual Apple Event on Wednesday.

Eyes were on the charging port for the new model after the European Union legislated for tech products to have a universal charging cable by early 2024.

Apple will have until then to make sure their products have a USB-C charging port.

The soon-to-be-released iPhone 14 models have not made the change to the universal port, sticking with the lightning cable.

