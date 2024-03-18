The Project

Bratz To Release Sinéad O’Connor Doll To Celebrate Women’s Month

Bratz will release a Sinead O’Connor doll as part of their Women’s Month collection.

Taking to Instagram to announce the doll, the iconic doll brand introduced Sinéad as “an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist with a passion for 90z grunge fashion.”

The late Irish singer, who died in 2023 from natural causes, took the world by storm with her groundbreaking debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1981.

Her 1990 album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, featuring the legendary ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ garnered huge international success. Throughout her career, O’Connor drew much controversy and divided opinion.

Bratz is spotlighting exceptional women throughout March to celebrate their impact on music, fashion and societal change.

In the first week of March, Bratz released a doll of Chappell Roan, a “queer powerhouse singer-songwriter.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Bratz (@bratz)

