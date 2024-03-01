Bradley Cooper Admits He Doesn’t Know He Really ‘Loved’ His Daughter When She Was Born

Speaking on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Cooper admitted he struggled to connect with his first daughter, Lea, when she was born.

Cooper said he didn’t understand when other parents would say, “I would die in a second for my kid”, in reference to his baby with Irina Shayk.

“The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid,” he said.

“It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.

“That’s my experience. Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it.

“But would I die if someone came in with a gun?”

Cooper then said, “And then all of a sudden, it’s like no question”.

He also admitted having his daughter has made him want to be a better person, and he credits his daughter with saving his life.

“I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad,” he said.

“I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor.”