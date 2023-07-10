The Project

Brad Pitt Rocks Up To F1 Grand Prix And Shocks Everyone With His Performance

Brad Pitt’s impressive performance at Silverstone left race fans shocked.

As Pitt films a new Formula One-inspired movie, he took to the world-renowned Silverstone track and raced around it at 150mph, leaving fans in awe.

And you’d think so, too, seeing as none other than Lewis Hamilton is helping the Hollywood star and even consulting on the film.

While fans would have been quick to spot the 15 mounted cameras on Pitt’s specially adapted F2 vehicle, none of them had any idea who was driving.

“Nobody knew it was Brad; we thought it was a random F2 car,” superfan Marc Firth told The Telegraph.

Another added, “If that was him, he was pretty impressive; he didn’t hold back.”

Looks like we’ll all be racing to theatres to see this one when it’s out, though a release date has not been announced yet. Apparently, the first rule of motorsport movies is not to talk about motorsport movies.

