Boy Thrilled With Being Cast As The "Classic Role" Of Door Holder Number Three In Nativity Play

Milo Walton quickly went viral on TikTok when his mum posted a video of him enthusiastically breaking the news of his unique casting.

"'Guess what I am for the Nativity? I'm a classic one," Milo asks his mum, who guesses the main roles of Joseph and or one of the three wise men.

"I'm door holder number three; I'll be holding doors," he excitedly tells her. "'I was like, "I'm a door holder. Get in there! Let's go! Yes!"'

Milo even appeared on the British morning show, This Morning, saying that although he will have to be dressed in all black or grey, he does get to pick how the doors will be decorated.

"It's going to be a cardboard door, and they're gonna decorate it," he said.

"I am going to keep it Star Wars."