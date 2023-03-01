Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Paul made a deal with BBC DJ Charlie Sloth to get a giant tattoo of a blue raspberry Au Vodka bottle on his arm in exchange for A$368,000.

That’s a huge commitment for a lot of money, but let’s be honest, most of us would get far worse things tattooed on us for far less.

Sloth, the owner of the vodka company, saw an opportunity to advertise his beverage on some premium sporting real estate, and Paul agreed. Or did he?

Paul took to social media to show off his new ink of the vodka bottle as he sipped from an actual vodka bottle. We get it, mate, you took the deal, and you want us to buy the vodka.

However, Paul bamboozled fans who noticed the tatt was surprisingly missing during his recent fight against Tommy Fury,

So, who did he trick? The public or Sloth? Either way, it was a pretty clever way to get a load of money for zero commitment.