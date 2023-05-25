Bowen Celebrates The Big Mango’s 21st Birthday

The 10-metre fibreglass statue was built in Bowen in 2002 as a tribute to their world-famous mangoes.

The novelty roadside attraction was modelled after the ‘Kensington Pride’ mangoes. Bowen is the birthplace of this variety of mango when it was introduced from India in 1871, according to the Google birthday post.

Even Google is celebrating the Big Mango’s Birthday with a Google Doodle honouring the occasion.

The city of Bowen is also celebrating this momentous occasion by offering a delicious 15 per cent discount on accommodation and experience bookings made on their website.

The mango has had an adventurous journey during its 21 years. In 2014, the Big Mango disappeared overnight.

According to The Guardian, although the Big Mango tourist centre was adamant that the attraction was stolen, no police report was made.

It was revealed later that the popular chicken restaurant chain Nando’s was behind the disappearance. They had prepared the PR stunt to announce their launch of a mango and lime sauce.

They thanked the residents of Bowen for being “good sports”.

Image: AAP